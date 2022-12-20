California county votes to study option to form new US state

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A county with 2.2 million residents has voted to study the option to secede from California and form a new US state.

Californians as a whole largely continued the Golden State trend of voting for progressive leaders and issues in November’s midterms, but voters in San Bernadino County, the fifth most populous in the state and the largest in the country by area, are so unsatisfied with the leadership at the state level that they voted to consider leaving the state, according to The Associated Press.

County voters approved an advisory ballot proposal by the smallest of margins which tells local leaders to study the option of leaving the state of California.

The county spans large rural areas between Los Angeles and the state border with Nevada but also includes urban areas east of LA.

A new US state hasn’t been created since Hawaii became one in 1959.

The county has faced a longtime struggle with the increasing cost of living. What makes the state secession unlikely is that the California Legislature and Congress would have to approve the move.

The AP noted the significance of such a vote coming from a racially diverse area with people from various political persuasions.

San Bernadino spans 20,000 square miles (51,800 square km) – more than nine other US states.

