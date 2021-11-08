Hundreds of vehicles were pictured waiting for America’s borders with Canada and Mexico to reopen after almost 20 months, with huge queues forming.

Aerial shots showed hundreds of cars forming queues for the US border on Sunday, which was reopened on 8 November following an almost 20 month travel ban on foreign arrivals.

The border crossing between San Diego, California and Tijuana, Mexico, was among those to witness hundreds of vehicles waiting.

Aerial view of cars lining-up to cross the Mexico-United States border in Tijuana, Mexico. (AFP via Getty Images)

Queues of vehicles strectched for several kilometres from Tijuana, and what was before March 2020 one of the world’s busiest border crossings.

Many waiting for America’s borders to reopen would not have seen relatives and loved ones for almost 20 months or more.

That marked the beginning of the Covid outbreak in North America, and the closing of US borders to foreigners from most of the world.

Pedestrians were also waiting for enter the US from Tijuana, Mexico. (AFP via Getty Images)

The order, which was introduced by former US president Donald Trump’s administration, was only recently lifted by US President Joe Biden.

Anybody arriving into the US from Mexico, Canada and the rest of the world must be vaccinated and show proof of their vaccination status.

Queues of cars went on for several kilometres at Tijuana, Mexico. (AFP via Getty Images)

A total of 33 countries including China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, the UK, Ireland and Europe’s Schengen nations, had been covered by the Trump administration ban on arrivals.

US citizens had been exempt.

A line of cars waiting to enter the US from Canada on the Niagara Falls. (AFP via Getty Images)

Canada, on the northern US border, was also included in that ban — and many Canadians have also waited almost 20 months for the chance to see family and friends.

As midnight approached, vehicles were also seen waiting in line for the reopening of travel between the two neighbouring countries on Monday.

The Niagara Falls crossing between Canada and the US. (AFP via Getty Images)

Vehicles were seen waiting at the Rainbow Bridge crossing between Niagara Falls, Ontario and Niagara Falls, New York. Although the line was smaller than in Tijuana.

American airports are also anticipating a busy day, as flights resumed for the first time since March 2020 from countries included all the ban on foreigners.

For the next month aline, a total of 3,688 flights are scheduled between the UK and the US. Travellers must show proof of vaccination before bordering a flight.

Additional reporting by Reuters.