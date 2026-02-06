Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Canada set to open a consulate in Greenland to oppose Trump’s takeover wish

‘It’s really important for us to know that we are not alone in this,’ the mayor of Nuuk said

Only Greenland and Denmark can decide its future, says Greenland PM

Canada is set to open a consulate in Greenland, signaling stronger diplomatic ties as President Donald Trump pursues his bid to acquire the Arctic territory.

The consulate is being opened in Nuuk, the capital of the Danish territory, on Friday, though it had been in the works for over a year. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, King Charles III’s envoy in Canada, is in town for the event.

“I have been working with Denmark and Greenland for many, many years,” Simon told Politico. “We understand each other, and it’s important to talk about the lessons learned in each of our countries.”

“It’s really important for us to know that we are not alone in this, that we actually have people from other countries who care about us,” Avaaraq Olsen, the mayor of Nuuk, said. “People are scared and they are more and more concerned. Because of Trump’s statements, they get very worse and worse.”

Canada is set to open a consulate in Greenland in a display of solidarity against President Trump's attempts to take over the island
Canada is set to open a consulate in Greenland in a display of solidarity against President Trump's attempts to take over the island (AFP via Getty Images)

The unveiling of Canada’s diplomatic outpost comes as tensions have mounted between the Trump administration and Greenland, Denmark and other NATO allies.

In recent months, the 79-year-old Republican president has called for Greenland to be part of the United States. The White House previously refused to rule out the use of military force in doing so.

The president’s posturing has soured relations with Denmark, which has said in no uncertain terms that Greenland is not up for grabs.

However, in recent days, the administration has softened its stance, stating that he and NATO’s secretary general had “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in