Senator challenges Donald Trump Jr. to boxing match over ‘bogus tariffs’

A Canadian Senator has challenged Donald Trump Jr. to a bout in a boxing ring over the latest “bogus” tariffs – imposed on the United States’ neighbor to the north earlier this week.

Sen. Patrick Brazeau, 50, a controversial Quebec-based lawmaker, took to X Thursday to challenge the President Donald Trump’s eldest son to a charity match in the ring.

“In light of these bogus tariffs from President Trump from the U.S. onto Canada, I challenge you to a fight to raise money for cancer research or an organization of your choosing”, he wrote.

Brazeau, who has been a vocal advocate for the transparency of Indigenous affairs, currently serves as an Independent Algonquin Senator and was the youngest senator to ever be appointed in 2008. He is now the youngest sitting senator in the Canadian Parliament.

The senator has a turbulent past, having been acquitted of assault and sexual charges in 2016, reported BBC at the time.

The sexual assault charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence, Brazeau pleaded guilty to assault and cocaine possession charges.

His challenge to Trump Jr. came as the U.S. hit a new boiling point with Canada after President Trump imposed 25% tariffs on products entering the US from Canada and Mexico, and increased a levy on goods coming from China.

“Our countries don’t need to be at war but we can fight to raise money”, he added.

However, on Thursday, President Trump decided to pause the levy after speaking with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts.

open image in gallery Brazeau and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formerly battled it out in the ring in 2012. The Prime Minister managed to lock in a defeat against the senator ( Canadian Press/Shutterstock )

Trump’s tariffs sent tremors rippling through financial markets earlier this week, causing U.S. stock markets to plunge over looming fears of a wider trade war and undue damage to the economy.

On Thursday, the White House confirmed that an adjustment to Trump’s tariffs had been made, but tensions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continue to run high.

The fast-shifting trade policy seeks to address the flow of illicit drugs between the two nations – specifically the synthetic drug fentanyl, sustain the automotive industry, and establish a tight grip on national security.

Brazeau insisted in his X post that “US tariffs have nothing to do with fentanyl” and declared that the market disruption would ultimately impact “oil, freshwater, minerals, resources, and our Arctic, just but to name a few.”

open image in gallery Trudeau claimed that he and Trump shared a ‘colorful’ conversation regarding the tenterhooks trade disagreement – a trade war he expects will continue into the foreseeable future ( AP )

Trump took to Truth Social Thursday to slate Trudeau writing: “Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he’s done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister. So much fun to watch!”

He then revealed that he had had an exchange with Trudeau and President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico – conversations that crucially resulted in Trump’s move to halt the tariffs.

Sheinbaum called their call “excellent and respectful,” while Trudeau described his call with Trump as “colorful” and said he expected the two countries to be in a trade war for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Brazeau is holding out for a match-up with Trump Jr.

The Senator previously lost a match to Trudeau but insisted that his commitment to quitting smoking and five years of sobriety could put him in good stead for a defeat against the eldest of the Trump clan.