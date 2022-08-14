Man dead after crashing car, opening fire near US Capitol, report says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man is reportedly dead after allegedly ramming his car into a barricade near the US Capitol, setting it on fire, and beginning a gunfight with US Capitol Police.

The shocking scene was first reported early Sunday morning by PBS News’s Lisa Desjardins, citing multiple sources. US Capitol police has not yet released an official account of the attack; The Independent has reached out for comment and verification.

According to the PBS report, the unidentified man shot himself after opening fire “indiscriminately”. The incident itself is said to have began at an intersection blocked by a US Capitol anti-vehicle barricade located between the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress.

