Police capture fox that bit lawmaker on Capitol Hill

US Capitol police have captured a fox suspected of biting a Congressional lawmaker on the leg.

The police department collared the animal after taking to twitter to warn politicians and staffers on Capitol Hill to be on the look out for “aggressive fox encounters.”

“We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the US Capitol. For your safety, please do not approach any foxes. Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find,” they tweeted.

And two hours later they announced, “Captured” along with pictures of the animal in a crate.

Represenative Ami Bera, a Democrat from California, told reporters that he had been involved in an “unprovoked”encounter with the fox near the Russell Building.

“I didn’t see it and all of a sudden I felt something lunge at the back of my leg,” Mr Bera said, according to Punchbowl News.

The congressman said that he grabbed his umbrella and spun around and frightened the animal away.

“Someone was like ‘hey a fox is attacking that guy,’” he added.

“Capitol police came out and then fox ran away. It was the most bizarre day in Congress.”

Representative Bera, who is a doctor, said that he initially did not get a rabies shot as the fox bite had not punctured his skin. But he eventually decided to get the shots out of an abundance of caution.

“I expect to get attacked if I go on Fox News, I don’t expect to get attacked by a fox,” he joked.