Jesse Jackson and Rev William Barber among demonstrators arrested
Comes as progressive legislators protest the end of an eviction moratorium
Eric Garcia
Monday 02 August 2021 20:11 comments
Civil Rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson was among those arrested during a demonstration near the US Capitol on Monday.
Mr Jackson, a former presidential candidate who ran in 1984 and 1988, was arrested among other demonstrators during a protest near Capitol Hill calling for an end to the filibuster, voting rights, immigrant rights and a $15 minimum wage.
