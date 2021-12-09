House admin staffer charged after carrying gun on Capitol Hill

Jeffrey Allsbrooks told police he forgot the weapon was in his bag

Thursday 09 December 2021 15:33
Comments
<p>The US Capitol building in Washington DC </p>

The US Capitol building in Washington DC

(Getty Images)

A staffer with a nonpartisan administrative office on Capitol Hill was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license on Thursday after a handgun was found in his bag at a security X-ray checkpoint.

The incident occurred in the Longworth office building, where members of the House of Representatives have offices. The staffer arrested was 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, an employee of the House Chief Administrative Office, which serves as an administrative and technical support office for members.

US Capitol Police announced the news in a press release, stating that Mr Allsbrooks admitted to officers that the gun was his while claiming that he had forgotten it was in his bag when he took it through security. Firearms are heavily regulated in Washington DC, and mostly prohibited in the Capitol complex.

More follows...

