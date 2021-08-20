Capitol Police officer that shot Ashli Babbit exonerated after internal probe

The Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot has been formally exonerated after an internal investigation found the shooting was justified.

NBC News reported the development after obtaining a memo from the Capitol Police.

The officer has not been named.

During the 6 January riot, the officer fired on Ms Babbitt while she and other Trump supporters tried to force their way into the internal chambers of the US Capitol, where lawmakers were still being evacuated.

In April, the Justice Department announced that no charges were being brought against the officer. The conclusion of the Capitol Police's internal investigation ends the official inquiries into the shooting.