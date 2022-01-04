The chief of the US Capitol Police does not expect any major disturbances near the Capitol on the anniversary of the 6 January assault.

Law enforcement is “paying attention” to a planned rally outside Washington DC’s Central Detention Facility, which holds defendants linked to the attack, but “really, nothing is of great concern to us at this point,” said Chief Tom Manger.

Joined by the entire Capitol Police board at press conference on Tuesday, the chief said that the force is “stronger and better prepared to carry out its mission today than it was before January 6 last year.”

In the months following the riots, fuelled by former president Donald Trump’s baseless narrative of election fraud and conspiracy theories to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election, the federal agency charged with protecting the Capitol has sought to “fix failures” that impeded its response, Chief Manger said.

The agency has “completed or addressed” 90 recommendations from nearly a dozen reports offering more than 100 recommendations on needed improvements and reforms, he said.

Meanwhile, the agency collected 9,600 credible threats to members of Congress last year, a figure that has steadily risen each year, according to Chief Manger.

“These are phone calls, emails, things we find social media – they come in a number of ways,” he said.

The brief press conference from top brass ahead of the anniversary of the riots also follows revived criticism from Republican lawmakers who have accused Democrats of failing to protect the Capitol in the months after the attack.

“The majority party seems no closer to answering the central question of how the Capitol was left so unprepared and what must be done to ensure it never happens again,” House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a letter to Republican colleagues on 2 January. “Instead, they are using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows...