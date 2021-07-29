A growing group of Republican lawmakers are playing chicken with the Capitol police after refusing a new mask mandate despite the threat of arrest.

Capitol police chief Thomas Manger ordered officers to report any members of Congress who refuse to wear a mask, warning they would be subject to arrest for unlawful entry under DC Code 22-3302.

While officers were directed to report members to the Sergeant at Arms before an immediate arrest, they weren’t told to give any staff or visitors the same leeway.

House representatives Thomas Massie and Nancy Mace dared Nancy Pelosi and police to come at them, while Lauren Boebert reportedly dropped an offered mask to the floor and Marjorie Taylor Greene called on every Republican to ignore the "bulls*it".

"This is INSANE," Mr Massie tweeted. "Might as well come into my office and arrest my entire staff. We are not wearing masks. I support the Capitol Hill Police, but the Chief of Police made a mistake here. The physician and the chief of police don’t have this authority."

Ms Mace posted a video online along with a bat, pile of poo, and clown emojis to taunt the House Speaker peaker and Capitol police to have at it.

"I had Covid, I’ve had two vaccinations, I’m washing my hands, I’m even wearing my mask inside the chamber, but I’m not going to wear it anywhere else. So Madam Speaker, come and get me," Mace said.

Ms Taylor Greene, who along with Mr Massie is suing Ms Pelosi over $500 fines for not wearing a mask, said the Office of the Attending Physician has no authority to fine members or deny their vote if not wearing a mask.

“In other words, Dr [Brian] Monahan is just another Pelosi puppet and is guilty of medical malpractice. After hearing this bullshit, every single Republican should refuse to wear masks.