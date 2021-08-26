Capitol police officers sue Donald Trump and his allies over riot

Seven Capitol Police officers are suing Donald Trump and almost 20 members of right wing extremist groups and political organisations, accusing them of plotting to disrupt the 2020 election through the 6 January Capitol rot.

The groups named in the suit include violent right wing gangs like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, as well as Trump allies and hanger-ons like Roger Stone.

Mr Trump is facing similar lawsuits, though this is the first to claim that he directly worked with the other groups and organisations named in the defence.

Five of the seven Capitol officers behind the suit are Black, and included in the filing descriptions of the abuse - which often included racial slurs - they received on the day of the attack.