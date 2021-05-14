Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson has announced that he and Rep John Katko, a Republican, will introduce legislation in the House today to establish a commission investigating the 6 January Capitol riot.

“I am pleased that after many months of intensive discussion, Ranking Member Katko and I were able to reach a bipartisan agreement,” Rep Thompson said in a statement. “Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option. The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the US Capitol.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow