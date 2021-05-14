‘Moving on is simply not an option’: Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot
‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson said as he announced the new bill, which took months to agree on
Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson has announced that he and Rep John Katko, a Republican, will introduce legislation in the House today to establish a commission investigating the 6 January Capitol riot.
“I am pleased that after many months of intensive discussion, Ranking Member Katko and I were able to reach a bipartisan agreement,” Rep Thompson said in a statement. “Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option. The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the US Capitol.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies