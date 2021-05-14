‘Moving on is simply not an option’: Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson said as he announced the new bill, which took months to agree on

Nathan Place
New York
Friday 14 May 2021 15:08
comments
<p>After months of discussion, two congressmen have agree on a bill to establish a 9/11-style commission to study the 6 January Capitol riot</p>

After months of discussion, two congressmen have agree on a bill to establish a 9/11-style commission to study the 6 January Capitol riot

(AP)

Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson has announced that he and Rep John Katko, a Republican, will introduce legislation in the House today to establish a commission investigating the 6 January Capitol riot.

“I am pleased that after many months of intensive discussion, Ranking Member Katko and I were able to reach a bipartisan agreement,” Rep Thompson said in a statement. “Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option. The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the US Capitol.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments