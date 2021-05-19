House backs Capitol riot commission as group of Republicans defy Trump’s objections

The House of Representatives has backed an independent commission to investigate the deadly Capitol insurrection as a group of Republicans defied Donald Trump’s objections.

A total of 35 GOP lawmakers broke with their party leadership and voted in favor of the commission, which will study the events leading up to and during the 6 January violence.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the former president had all publicly opposed it.

Six people died after Mr Trump’s supporters rioted and stormed the US Capitol to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory over Mr Trump.

The violence came after months of Mr Trump denying his defeat and falsely claiming the election had been “stolen” from him.

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger said he was pleased with the number of fellow Republicans who had voted for the commission, despite intense pressure being put on by Republican leaders.

“It is an easy vote, we need answers and we need to take ownership on what was done,” he told CNN.

“I am pleased by the number of my colleagues who have voted for it. It is a positive number.”