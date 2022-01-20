Capitol riot committee will ask Ivanka Trump for voluntary testimony
Ivanka Trump is first Trump family member to be targeted
Ivanka Trump, who served as an adviser in her father’s White House, will be among the next targets of the January 6 committee.
Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters on Thursday that the panel would soon issue a request for the voluntary testimony of former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter. She was the only direct blood relative to work in the White House under her father, and did so with her husband, Jared Kushner. Mr Kushner has yet to be named as a target of interest for the committee.
Ms Trump can refuse the committee’s request, but doing so will likely result in a subpoena from the panel, which has already issued such notices for several members of Mr Trump’s inner circle as it continues its investigation into the hour-by-hour occurrences at the White House on January 6.
More follows...
