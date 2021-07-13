The Capitol riot suspect who allegedly followed Officer Eugene Goodman wearing a QAnon shirt was granted bond to await trial in-home confinement.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly found Douglas Jenson, who prosecutors allege was at the front of the mob chasing the Capitol officer during the 6 January riot, could not have planned the attack as he appeared to have “no basic understanding of where he even was that day”, according to Law & Crime.

It came a day after video appeared of Mr Jenson at the Capitol saying “This is me, touching the f*cking White House”.

“Storm the White House! That’s what we do!”, he said as the narrator highlighted he was not, in fact, at the White House.

Mr Jenson became one of the most high-profile suspects from the Capitol riot after video allegedly showed Officer Goodman lead him up multiple flights of stairs and away from the Senate chamber.

Footage appeared to show Mr Jenson wearing a QAnon shirt at time with the group’s mottos, “Trust the Plan” and “Where We Go One, We Go All.”

Mr Goodman was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal, the body’s highest civilian honour. During the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, security videos showed officer Goodman helping stall the mob so vice-president Mike Pence could escape, and guide senator Mitt Romney to safety.

This is a developing story.