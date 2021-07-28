Florida Democrat suspends concealed-carry permits for 22 people linked to Capitol riot

One of the top challengers to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended the concealed weapons permits of 22 people connected to the US Capitol riot.

State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only elected Democrat in Florida’s cabinet, announced the licence suspension for the state’s residents involved in the “insurrection against the United States of America instigated by Donald Trump”.

Under Florida law, the Division of Licensing within the Department of Agriculture and Consumer services has the authority to suspend licences of people charged with felonies and other offences.

In a statement announcing the suspensions, Ms Fried said the licences suspended since charges began being filed were held by “individuals involved” in the riot.

Her office did not immediately respond to The Independent about whether all 22 suspended licences were for people who had been charged in connection with the riot.

Florida had 47 residents among the almost 500 nationwide arrests following the 6 January riot, according to a recent Gannett investigation More licences are expected to be suspended as arrests are made.

Ms Fried’s announcement came on the same day that the House launched its special committee to investigate the attack on the US Capitol.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 were sedition, treason and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” she said.

“This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists.”

Ms Fried announced her run for governor in June and is considered one of the top Democratic challengers to Mr DeSantis. She is up against fellow Democrat Charlie Crist, the House representative for St Petersburg.