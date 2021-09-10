An alleged Capitol rioter has asked a judge to remove his ankle monitor because it beeps too loudly, a report has claimed.

Gabriel Garcia, of Miami, Florida, was fitted with the ankle monitor following his arrest for assaulting the US Capitol building on 6 January, and has worn the location tracking device for several months.

Following his arraignment and released on bail in February, Mr Garcia was allowed to return to work at a construction business that he owns in Miami. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to The Washington Post, he has recently filed a request with a judge to remove his GPS tracking ankle monitor because it allegedly interferes with his business.

The father of three faces large legal fees for both the Capitol riot case, and a divorce case, it was reported. He had earlier requested that he be able to run his businesses 24 hours a day, which was rejected.

A judge was told that the ankle monitor threatens Mr Garcia’s business because it beeps loudly in front of customers, and according to the Post, is often followed by “embarrassing” phone call from officials asking for his location.

Mr Garcia has also claimed that the device is dangerous because he climbs ladders for work, and the monitor often gets stuck on the rungs of the ladder. He has also nearly fallen off because of the monitor, it was reported.

The alleged rioter, who is accused of being part of a mob that attacked the legislature after former US president Donald Trump alleged that 2020’s election was stolen, has not yet received a date for a hearing for his request.

Officers charged him with violent entry disorder conduct on Capitol grounds, after identifying him in his own Facebook videos. He is among roughly 600 people arrested by the FBI for rioting.

Charles Haskell, a lawyer for Mr Garcia, refused to comment when asked by The Independent.