A Texas influencer, who used a private jet to fly to Washington DC for the 6 January Capitol riots, said she intends to use her prison sentence of 60 days to lose 30 pounds and perform yoga.

Jenna Ryan, the real-estate agent from Dallas, Texas, was sentenced on 4 November to 60 days in federal prison and also fined $1500 for her role in the riots.

On Sunday, Ryan launched a monologue on TikTok on how she intended to spend her jail time. She said: “You have to look at the bright side of everything you do, and that’s what I’m trying to do. So wish me luck!”

Ryan added: “The only thing that I can see that’s good about having to go to prison is that I am going to be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox.”

On 5 January, a day before the capitol riots, Ryan had posted multiple videos on her Facebook account “that appeared to be taken on board a small private aircraft on which she travelling with others to Washington DC,” the FBI noted.

On 6 January, she posted a bathroom mirror video on her Facebook in which she said: “We are gonna go down and storm the Capitol.” She also posted a Facebook Live on her account of her and her group walking towards the US Capitol building.

She posted photographs of herself at the US Capitol building grounds on her social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter, FBI said.

In the statement of facts by the FBI, it states that “of particular note is an image Ryan posted of herself to her Twitter account, which depicts Ryan in front of a broken window at the US Capitol building, with the caption ‘Window at The capital [sic]. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next…”

She said: “And also I can’t eat because the food is awful, and there’s just no food. So hopefully they have, like, some protein shakes and some protein bars, I think, because you don’t want to eat, like, green baloney — that’s what they have to eat.”

“I won’t be able to drink. I won’t be able to eat” and so she believed she can reach her ideal weight in prison.

Ryan has to report to the prison on 4 January.

According to her website, she is an author and activist, besides running a real estate business in Texas. Ryan had also tweeted that storming the Capitol was “one of the best days of my life.”