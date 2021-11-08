Capitol riot committee subpoenas Michael Flynn and Jason Miller

The House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to six more prominent figures in former president Donald Trump’s orbit, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, ex-Chapman University law professor John Eastman, and two former top Trump campaign officials: campaign manager Bill Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller.

The committee has also issued a subpoena to Angela McCallum, who served as a national executive assistant for Mr Trump’s failed re-election campaign.

According to documents released by the committee, each of the six targets is thought by investigators to have played a role in Mr Trump’s months-long push to delegitimise — and later overturn — the results of last year’s presidential election.

Most infamous among them is Mr Eastman, who not only spoke at the 6 January rally which immediately proceeded the violence at the Capitol, but also participated in a meeting the previous day at a Willard Hotel “war room,” along with Mr Miller and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who last month was referred to the Justice Department for contempt of congress after defying a subpoena from the select committee.

Mr Eastman is also the author of the so-called “coup memo,” a legal memorandum which purported to lay out how then-vice president Mike Pence could ensure that Mr Trump would be certified as the winner of the 2020 election by refusing to count electoral votes from states that were carried by President Joe Biden — including Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania — based on postal ballots from areas with significant numbers of non-white voters.

More follows...