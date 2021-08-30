A select committee to investigate the riot at the US Capitol will reportedly ask telecommunications companies to preserve phone records for a group of Republican members of Congress as well as the records of Donald Trump and family members who played a role supporting the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the assault.

The request from the House Select Committee follows dozens of subpoenas seeking a massive trove of documents from executive branch agencies, including those belonging to Trump administration officials, and social media companies, including Twitter, Facebook, Google, Reddit and right-wing platforms that provided an open forum for threats of violence.

CNN reports that the committee may ask phone companies to preserve records from GOP Reps Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Louie Gohmert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, among others, all of whom attended, encouraged people to attend or otherwise endorsed the “Stop the Steal” campaign and rally spinning the baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Mr Trump and his supporters, which fuelled the attack on the halls of Congress to undermine the votes of millions of Americans.

The records request may also target the former president and his daughter Ivanka, his sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and Trump Jr’s girlfriend and campaign aide Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Republican US Rep Jim Banks, one of several GOP lawmakers that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had picked to serve on the committee before his list was largely rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, warned committee chair Bennie Thompson that “rifling through the call logs of your colleagues would depart from more than 230 years of Congressional oversight.”

“This type of authoritarian undertaking has no place in the House of Representatives and the information you seek has no conceivable legislative purpose,” he said in a letter on 27 August.

More follows...