A new report into 6 January has revealed how failures in intelligence and communications left officials in the dark ahead of the attack.

As reported by CNN on Tuesday, two Senate committees also found no wrongdoing by former US president Donald Trump, who allegedly incited the rioters at a rally in the hours before.

Rather, the Senate committees found that a “decentralised” intelligence operation within the US Capitol Police allowed warnings of an attack to go amiss.

That was despite the Capitol police's main intelligence unit becoming "aware of the potential for violence in the days and weeks ahead of January 6."

The Capitol police said its intelligence unit was awartoe of a "large demonstration attracting various groups, including some encouraging violence” ahead of 6 January, but that it did not forecast an attack.

"What it didn't know,” the Capitol police told the Senate, “was [that] the large-scale demonstration would become a large-scale attack on the Capitol Building — as there was no specific, credible intelligence about such an attack."

"Neither the USCP, nor the FBI, US Secret Service, Metropolitan Police or our other law enforcement partners knew thousands of rioters were planning to attack the US Capitol," it added. "The known intelligence simply didn't support that conclusion."

According to CNN, Senate aides said the report was put together by information taken from public hearings, private communications and five transcribed interviews, including with former acting defence secretary Chris Miller and acting US Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman.

As the reported required the support of both Republicans and Democrats, aides told CNN that the “did not attempt to look at the origins and development of the groups or individuals that participated in the attack on the Capitol”.

Not including the former president in the report is likely to cause anger among Democrats, many of whom were threatened by rioters on 6 January, and who voted to impeach Mr Trump in January.