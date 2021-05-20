Republicans fail to block $1.9bn emergency funds to boost security in wake of Capitol riots

The House has narrowly approved legislation for $1.9bn emergency funds to increase security at the US Capitol following the 6 January pro-Trump riots, despite efforts from Republicans and progressive Democrats to block the bill.

It passed mostly along party lines, with four progressive in favour of defunding the police breaking ranks from Democrats. Ilhan Omar voted against the bill while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Talib and Jamaal Bowman voted present.

The bill passed with 213 “yea” votes, 212 “nay” votes, and three “presents” recorded.

It comes a day after most Republicans voted against a commission to investigate the assault on the Capitol, with 35 defying the ex-president to join Democrats across the aisle to pass the bill, which may stall in the Senate.

The security funding bill may also end in the Senate as the top Republican in the House Appropriations Committee, Kay Granger, said during debate it was a one-sided solution that doesn’t have support from the upper chamber of Congress.

The legislation provides funding for the new fencing that has been surrounding the Capitol, as well as new security measures to protect windows and doors into the building. Money is also allocated to protecting judges prosecuting rioters.

Republican concerns of increased funding, and the creation of a military-style “quick response force” of National Guard troops to be stationed nearby, were shared by the far left of the Democrat party.

Shortly before voting against the bill, Ms Omar said she had “not been convinced of the importance of the money”.

Concern about the funding of police among the progressive wing of the Democrat party leaves the outcome of the bill uncertain once it reaches the evenly split Senate.

Republicans will likely vote along party lines against the funding bill, while Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has already indicated he would vote against the bill to create a 6 January commission.

“After careful consideration. I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.