Church group reports suspected Capitol rioter to FBI

A California man has been arrested for participating in the Capitol riot after he was turned in to the FBI by his church prayer group.

Glen Allen Brook was arrested on Thursday by the FBI after his church group tipped off the agency.

Mr Brooks "boasted of his active participation" in the insurrection and "sent photos of his attendance" to a text chat group full of members from his church group, according to a criminal complaint.

The text reportedly included a photo of himself inside the Capitol. Several weeks later he was turned in by a member of the group.

He has been charged with "entering and remaining and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds," as well as "disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building."

Mr Allen's arrest came just before it was announced two more officers who fought Trump supporters during the insurrection had died by suicide, and in the wake of a House select committee hearing in which officers recounted the various injuries they incurred during the attack.

Officers testified to being beaten, crushed, sprayed with chemicals, dragged down stairs, shocked by stun guns and having death threats and racial slurs thrown at them.

Thus far, the FBI has arrested nearly 600 people for participating in the attack. The continually growing case has been described by the Department of Justice as potentially the most complex it has ever handled.

Far-right Republican lawmakers have attempted to offer a counter-narrative concerning the riots. Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to hold a press conference to complain that Capitol rioters were being imprisoned unjustly immediately after the House select committee drew to a close, but the pair were shouted down and run off by protesters.

Other lawmakers have tried to paint the event as a "peaceful protest" despite five people dying during or shortly after the attack and four officers dying by suicide in its aftermath.

Attorneys prosecuting the case are also building conspiracy charges for members of The Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, who have been accused of planning and coordinating the attacks on 6 January.

With attention focused on the Capitol Police, lawmakers passed a $2.1bn spending measure last week to pay for overtime, training, mental health services and equipment for the law enforcement organisation.

The funding was viewed as a necessary measure, as the Capitol Police's coffers were nearly depleted due to the insurrection.

The Senate passed the measure 98-0. The packaged passed in the House 416-11, and will now head to Joe Biden's desk to be signed.