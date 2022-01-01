The FBI is still hunting for 350 Capitol riot suspects almost one year on from the violent pro-Trump insurrection that left five people dead.

Thursday 6 January will mark exactly one year since Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to try to stop the certification of electoral college votes for President Joe Biden.

Around 800 rioters entered the building, attacking law enforcement officers and sending lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

Some 140 police officers - including about 80 Capitol Police officers and about 60 Metropolitan Police Department officers - were assaulted in the attack while around $1.5m worth of damage was caused to the Capitol building.

Since then, more than 725 suspects have been arrested across nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a 30 December update from the Justice Department.

The Justice Department has vowed that its “resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane”.

Ahead of the anniversary, federal investigators have renewed their call for the public’s help in identifying the more than 350 suspects still at large, including more than 250 who are suspected of assaulting law enforcement officers.

The FBI has released 16 videos of suspects wanted on suspicion of violent assaults on officers and one video of two suspects wanted for assaulting members of the media.

In one video, posted on the FBI’s website, a bearded man in dark sunglasses, a hat and a red check jacket appears to repeatedly beat an officer with a long stick.

Investigators are also yet to identify the suspect who allegedly planted pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee the night before the riot.

Video shows what appears to be the same suspect close to both headquarters with a backpack on the night of 5 January.

A reward of up to $100,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual.

Among the suspected rioters already arrested, more than 225 have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including over 75 who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

Around 10 have been arrested on charges of assaulting a member of the media, or destroying their equipment.

In total, around 640 have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, with over 75 charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon, 45 with destruction of government property, and over 30 have been charged with theft of government property.

The Justice Department said at least 275 people have been charged with corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to do so and around 40 with conspiracy charges including conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding.

So far, around 165 have pleaded guilty to federal charges, with four facing up to 20 years in prison for felonies, while 31 have already been sentenced to prison.

In December, a man from Florida received the longest sentence to date in connection to the Capitol riot.

Robert Scott Palmer was sentenced to 63 months in prison for assaulting police with dangerous weapons during the riot, after he was caught on video attacking officers with a fire extinguisher.