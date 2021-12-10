The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has issued subpoenas to ex-White House political director Brian Jack and five other Trumpworld figures involved in the planning of the rally on the Ellipse which immediately preceded the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.

Mr Jack, who was former president Donald Trump’s director of political affairs on 6 January, was reportedly the White House official charged with lining up members of congress to speak at the “Save America” rally which featured Mr Trump as a headliner.

One such speaker, Alabama Representative Mo Brooks, told attendees that 6 January — the day Congress was set to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory — was the “day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass” just hours before a mob stormed the Capitol in hopes of stopping the joint session of Congress at which the House of Representatives and Senate were to complete that task.

Two other subpoena recipients are Robert “Bobby” Peede Jr and Max Miller, both of whom served in Mr Trump’s White House as “advance” staffers in charge of planning and coordinating presidential events. Mr Miller Is currently running as a Trump-backed candidate for the Ohio House seat held by Rep Anthony Gonzalez, one of the Republicans who voted in favor of Mr Trump’s second impeachment.

More follows...