January 6th committee subpoenas records from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Reddit

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to Twitter, Reddit, and the parent companies of YouTube and Facebook for information “ relating to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election, domestic violent extremism, and foreign influence in the 2020 election” after the companies spurned prior voluntary requests.

In a statement, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans is looking for information to answer two “key questions” of “how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy” and “what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence”.

“It’s disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions,” Mr Thompson said. He added that the committee “cannot allow [its’] important work to be delayed any further”.

The select committee first requested information from each of the social media giants on a voluntary basis last August, but in letters to each of the tech giants’ chief executives, Mr Thompson noted that their respective companies had either failed to respond to the requests or did not fully comply with them.

In a letter to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, the Mississippi Democrat said the company “has failed to disclose critical information that is responsive” to the August 2020 document request, including “important documents relating to warnings it received regarding the use of the platform to plan or incite violence on January 6th”.

The company has also “failed to fully comply or even commit to a timeline for complying with the Select Committee’s request for internal company analyses of misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation relating to the 2020 election, efforts to challenge or overturn the election, and the use of Twitter by domestic violent extremists or foreign malign influences to affect the 2020 election,” Mr Thompson wrote, adding that in his estimation, it “has become clear” that the company “is unwilling to commit to voluntarily and expeditiously complying with the Select Committee’s requests”.

In a similar missive to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Mr Thompson noted that the company has heretofore refused to turn over documents related to the disbandment of the platform’s civic integrity team after the November 2020 election, and has failed to produce “critical internal and external analyses conducted by the company regarding misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation relating to the 2020 election, efforts to challenge or overturn the election, and the use of Meta by domestic violent extremists to affect the 2020 election”.

More follows...