Rapper Cardi B hit out at Donald Trump during a rally for Kamala Harris, warnings voters the former president doesn’t believe women deserve rights.

Speaking at the event in Wisconsin on Friday, she bashed Trump for a recent comment he made this week stating: “I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not. I am going to protect them.”

Trump said his aides had urged him to stop using the term “protector” on the campaign trail because it was “inappropriate.” He then doubled down on the stance.

Cardi B during a campaign rally for Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park ( REUTERS )

“Donnie Dunk, please,” Cardi said from the Milwaukee stage. “If his definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, If his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers then I don’t want it.”

“Protection for women, especially if we’re talking about maternal and mental health care, isn’t telling them what to do with their bodies. It’s supporting them and giving them the care they need for what they choose to do with their bodies.

“People like Donald Trump don’t believe women deserve rights and when those rights are taken away, (he and his backers) are nowhere to be found. When a mother is going through postpartum, he’s not there to hold her hand. When a child is in foster care or in a shelter because their mother is not mentally stable or financially stable to take care of them, they’re not there.

“They’re all gone. Those people outside planned parenthood screaming at women’s faces, they don’t be there when women go through stuff.”

Cardi said she had not been planning to back a candidate until Harris entered the race ( Screen grab )

Cardi told the audience she wasn’t going to vote in the election until Harris entered the race, telling rally attendees: “She changed my mind completely. I did not have faith in any candidate.”

Harris, she said, has recognized the country is at risk due to rising living costs, adding “It’s even high for me!”

“I believe her when she says under her, buying eggs and milk won’t break the bank.”

The singer then related her own story to the vice president’s. “Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog. I’ve been underestimated. My success belittled and discredited.”

But just like the vice president, she said, she always stands up to bullies.