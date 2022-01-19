Fox News host Tucker Carlson has compared the spectre of a Russian invasion of Ukraine with that of Mexico falling under the military control of China.

The conservative broadcaster's comments come after US intelligence services intimated that Russia - under the direction of President Vladimir Putin - is attempting to fabricate a pretence for a full-scale invasion of eastern Ukraine.

In response, Carlson asserted that Russia’s overt aggression may be justified due to Nato’s advancement east.

Given that Ukraine formally requested admission into NATO back in 2008, the Fox host made a bizarre comparison closer to home in an attempt to illustrate his point.

“Imagine if Mexico fell under the direct military control of China. We would see that as a threat. There would be no reason for that. That’s how Russia views Nato control of Ukraine ... and why wouldn’t they,” Carlson said on Tuesday night.

Nato appears to be China in this analogy, as to him it's a representation of how Russia views the possibility of a Western-allied country along its border.

Russia already shares a border with several Nato member countries, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway.

Ukraine appears to be in President Putin’s crosshairs for reasons other than Nato ambitions. The country’s targeting of Ukraine was first exposed last month, when US intelligence officials first reported how extensive Russia’s cyberwar campaign was.

A few weeks on, some American military analysts believe Russia has “prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false flag operation in eastern Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

President Joe Biden has already ruled out sending US troops to deter further Russian aggression..