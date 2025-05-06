Carney meets Trump and tells him Canada will never be for sale
No animosity at Oval Office news conference ... but new Canadian PM shuts down talk of ‘51st state’
The newly elected Canadian prime minister Mark Carney met Donald Trump for the first time on Tuesday, telling him during a White House news conference that Canada will never be for sale.
The former Bank of England governor won the election on 28 April on a promise to stand up to Trump, who has imposed tariffs on some Canadian products and often expresses the desire to annex the country, referring to it as the 51st US state.
Although Carney has repeatedly called these actions a betrayal, the two leaders showed little animosity during an opening session in the Oval Office during which both men praised each other.
Trump said the two sides would not discuss Canada becoming part of the United States, but said it would be "a wonderful marriage."
Carney put down the idea firmly. “It's not for sale, it won't be for sale – ever,” he said.
“Never say never, never say never,” Trump replied. Carney then mouthed “never” several times.
Trump said the leaders would discuss “tough points” – an allusion to the president's belief that the US can do without Canadian products.
“Regardless of anything, we're going to be friends with Canada. Canada is a very special place to me,” Trump said.
Carney's Liberal Party promised voters it would create a new bilateral economic and security relationship with Washington and diversify an economy that is heavily dependent on exports to the US.
Before the visit, Carney played down expectations of a breakthrough in the talks, saying it was unlikely he would be able to persuade Trump to lift tariffs.
Trump was on bad terms with Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau, and during Tuesday’s meeting criticized him and former foreign minister Chrystia Freeland.
Shortly before the meeting, Trump said on social media that the US didn't need “anything” from its northern neighbour.
“We don't need their Cars, we don't need their Energy, we don't need their Lumber, we don't need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain,” he wrote.
His claim defies economic data. The US depends on oil produced in Canada, in addition to an array of other goods that cross-border trade has helped to make more affordable in ways that benefit growth.
Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments