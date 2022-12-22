Jump to content

Ex-Trump aide told Jan 6 committee of Trumpworld-funded lawyer efforts to keep her from talking

Hutchinson was former aide to White House chief of staff

Andrew Feinberg
Washington DC
,John Bowden
Thursday 22 December 2022 17:49
<p>A image of former President Donald Trump talking to his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is displayed as Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Meadows, testifies</p>

A image of former President Donald Trump talking to his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is displayed as Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Meadows, testifies

(Getty Images)

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House January 6 committee that an attorney paid by former president Donald Trump’s political organisation took great pains to pressure into testifying in a way that was favourable to the ex-president and his allies, including pushing her to say she didn’t recall things that might have been damaging to Mr Trump, working to find her employment while her testimony was being scheduled, and even relaying the substance of her testimony to the former president himself.

The release of her itnerview transcripts comes as the January 6 committee’s members warned this week that they were in contact with the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Georgia over the effort by Mr Trump’s legal team to dangle possible future employment in the hopes of altering their testimony.

Ms Hutchinson served as an aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during her time in the Trump administration, and testified earlier this year that members of Donald Trump’s team knew that violence was likely to break out on Jan 6.

More follows...

