Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House January 6 committee that an attorney paid by former president Donald Trump’s political organisation took great pains to pressure into testifying in a way that was favourable to the ex-president and his allies, including pushing her to say she didn’t recall things that might have been damaging to Mr Trump, working to find her employment while her testimony was being scheduled, and even relaying the substance of her testimony to the former president himself.

The release of her itnerview transcripts comes as the January 6 committee’s members warned this week that they were in contact with the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Georgia over the effort by Mr Trump’s legal team to dangle possible future employment in the hopes of altering their testimony.

Ms Hutchinson served as an aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during her time in the Trump administration, and testified earlier this year that members of Donald Trump’s team knew that violence was likely to break out on Jan 6.

More follows...