The president of an anti-abortion legal advocacy group told a House committee that abortion care for a 10-year-old girl would not be considered an abortion.

During an exchange with Democratic US Rep Eric Swalwell about restrictions on abortion care, Americans United for Life president Catherine Glenn Foster told the House Judiciary Committee on 14 July that treating a 10-year-old girl for an abortion after she was raped would “impact her life and so therefore it would fall under any exception, it would not be an abortion.”

“Wait,” said Congressman Swalwell. “It would not be an abortion if a 10 year old with her parents made a decision not to have a baby as the result of a rape?”

“If a 10 year old became pregnant as a result of rape, and it was threatening her life, then that’s not an abortion, so it would not fall under any abortion restriction in our nation,” she replied.

The question followed the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect in Ohio charged with raping a 10-year-old girl, who was referred for abortion care in Indiana after Ohio officials enacted state law that outlaws abortions at roughly six weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Ohio’s law went into effect hours after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion care, allowing states to enact restrictive anti-abortion laws previously considered unconstitutional under the half-century precedent established in Roe v Wade.

Acccording to police testimony, police were alerted to the case from a referral from Franklin County Children Services made by the girl’s mother on 22 June. Two days later, the state’s anti-abortion law went into effect, and she reportedly received care in Indiana on 30 June.

Congressional committees are holding a series of hearings on the state of abortion access and the far-reaching impacts of the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“I heard some very significant disinformation,” replied Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign.

“An abortion is a procedure. It’s a medical procedure that individuals undergo for a wide range of circumstances, including because if they have been sexually assaulted, or raped in the case of the 10 year old,” she said. “It doesn’t matter whether or not there is a stutory exemption, it is still a medical procedure that is understood to be an abortion.”

Democratic US Rep Madeleine Dean also condemned Republican committee members’ anti-abortion rhetoric as well as “the witness, our expert here, fabricating that if a girl had a procedure to save her life, that it’s no longer an abortion.”

“Of course it is, it’s a medical procedure,” she said. “Republicans think women are too stupid to make decisions for ourselves.”