The director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has said that Covid-19 is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” as the White House revealed one in five of all cases are occurring in Florida

During a White House coronavirus briefing on Friday, Doctor Rochelle Walensky said: “There is a clear message that is coming through. This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

She continued: “We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk.”

“Communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well,” Dr Walensky stipulated. The doctor explained that counties with low vaccination rates have seen hiked transmission over the last month.

During the same briefing Jeff Zients, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator revealed that one in five of all cases is occurring in Florida alone.

“In fact, just four states accounted for more than 40 per cent of all cases in the past week,” Mr Zients said.

The increase in transmission comes amid the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, which Dr Walensky has previously warned may soon become the dominant strain in the US.