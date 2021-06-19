Joe Biden has announced the death of his pet dog Champ, aged 13.

The US president paid tribute to the family’s “beloved” German Shepherd in a statement on Saturday.

“Out hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home,” said Mr Biden, and first lady Dr Jill Biden.

“He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family.

“Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he wold immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub.

“Wherever we were, he wanted to be and everything was instantly better when he was next to us.”

The Biden family got Champ from a breeder as a puppy in 2008 , after he was elected as vide president, according to Politico.

They named him Champ as Mr Biden’s father had told him as a child, “Get up, champ,” when his life was difficult.

“He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden,” the Biden family added.

“In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us , sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion.

“We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”