Charlamagne Tha God has demanded that the Democrats “stop acting like they’re on the moral high ground,” following Joe Biden‘s presidential pardon for his son.

The popular radio host pointed to other examples of the Democrats’ failure to act morally and blasted suggestions that Hunter Biden was “singled out” due to being the president’s son.

Biden announced he would be issuing the pardon on Sunday night, despite claiming previously on multiple occasions that he would not do so.

In a lengthy statement, he said his son had been “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted” by the Justice Department and that he hoped the American people would understand his decision as a father.

Discussing the news on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne – real name Lenard Larry McKelvey – said “Hunter was singled out because he broke the law… not because he was the president’s son.”

open image in gallery Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would be issuing a presidential pardon for his son Hunter, which has caused outrage across the political aisle ( AFP via Getty Images )

He continued: "I honestly don’t care, I just want Democrats to stop acting like they are on this moral high ground politically, when they have shown us they’re not."

“You know, whether it’s skipping the primary process when Biden stepped down to things like Biden pardoning his son. Stop acting like you all are the pure party and Republicans aren’t. It also shows me elected officials can do what they want as long as they have the political will and courage to do it.

Hunter Biden’s pardon came less than two weeks ahead of his sentencing on December 12 for his conviction on federal gun charges back in June. He was also set to be sentenced in a separate criminal case on December 16, after pleading guilty in September to federal tax evasion charges.

Motion to dismiss the cases was filed on Sunday, with a federal judge ordering the gun charge case to be officially terminated on Tuesday.

In his statement on Sunday, Biden said: “Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.

open image in gallery Speaking on The Breakfast Club radio show, Charlamagne Tha God, said that – despite Democrat claims – Hunter Biden had not been ‘singled out’ because he was the president’s son ( This Week ABC )

“It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.”

However, the decision has been met with outrage from both sides of the political aisle, including Democratic Governor Jared Polis, who publicly called for Biden to step off the Democratic Party’s ticket in July.

The Colorado governor used the president’s own words against him following Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts in May, stating that “no one is above the law,” showing his disdain that the president had placed “his family ahead of the country”.

“While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country,” Polis wrote on X.

Greg Stanton, a Democratic representative from Arizona, agreed with Polis, writing on X: “I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong. This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers.”