Charlie Kirk’s plans for ‘America First’ school in doubt as contractor pulls out
Founder of MAGA-promoting online learning academy projected it would earn $40m in its first year
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s plans for an “America First” online educational academy have suffered a blow after a consultancy firm backing the project pulled out after a backlash from its staff.
The Washington Post reported Arizona educational firm StrongMind has withdrawn from the academy after staff raised objections about having to write a curriculum that “aligns with Turning Point’s ideology”.
Mr Kirk had sought investors for the K12 academy by claiming schools were “poisoning our youth with anti-American ideas”.
Documents obtained by the Post revealed StrongMind had assessed the academy as generating up to $40m in gross revenue from 10,000 students.
Freedom Learning Group, a subcontractor helping to prepare the curriculum, also pulled out of the academy when it became aware of Mr Kirk’s involvement.
A spokesman for Mr Kirk, one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken advocates, told the Post he still plans to open the academy later this year with different partners.
Turning Point USA announced last year it was planning to open an academy amid heightened tensions between parents and school districts over lockdowns and subject matter being taught to students.
It claimed students at public schools are being taught a “false narrative about America” and that the academy will promote a “reliable, honest, and quality America-first education.”
A 2021 investor prospectus for the academy claimed the “next few years will be an all-out war” between the “truths that have defined our country since 1776” and media, tech companies and left-wing politicians’ “empire of lies”.
Turning Point USA was founded by Mr Kirk in 2012, and gained notoriety for encouraging students to “out” liberal professors.
The Independent has contacted StrongMind and Turning Point USA for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies