Charlie Kirk’s plans for ‘America First’ school in doubt as contractor pulls out

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s plans for an “America First” online educational academy have suffered a blow after a consultancy firm backing the project pulled out after a backlash from its staff.

The Washington Post reported Arizona educational firm StrongMind has withdrawn from the academy after staff raised objections about having to write a curriculum that “aligns with Turning Point’s ideology”.

Mr Kirk had sought investors for the K12 academy by claiming schools were “poisoning our youth with anti-American ideas”.

Documents obtained by the Post revealed StrongMind had assessed the academy as generating up to $40m in gross revenue from 10,000 students.

Freedom Learning Group, a subcontractor helping to prepare the curriculum, also pulled out of the academy when it became aware of Mr Kirk’s involvement.

A spokesman for Mr Kirk, one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken advocates, told the Post he still plans to open the academy later this year with different partners.

Turning Point USA announced last year it was planning to open an academy amid heightened tensions between parents and school districts over lockdowns and subject matter being taught to students.

It claimed students at public schools are being taught a “false narrative about America” and that the academy will promote a “reliable, honest, and quality America-first education.”

A 2021 investor prospectus for the academy claimed the “next few years will be an all-out war” between the “truths that have defined our country since 1776” and media, tech companies and left-wing politicians’ “empire of lies”.

Turning Point USA was founded by Mr Kirk in 2012, and gained notoriety for encouraging students to “out” liberal professors.

The Independent has contacted StrongMind and Turning Point USA for comment.