The ongoing case against Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man suspected of killing Charlie Kirk, has brought conspiracists and “crazies” out of the woodwork with theories about what really happened, according to a newly released transcript from the Utah case over the September shooting.

“I've received some wacky phone calls and e-mails, people telling me what they think happened here,” Richard Novak, one of Robinson’s attorneys, said during an October hearing, in which his team was pushing to allow Robinson to appear in civilian clothes and without shackles at his eventual trial.

“It's noise,” Novak added. “We're not litigating this case in the press. We're not talking to crazies. But that's all on the outside.”

(The court later ruled that Kirk’s alleged assassin can wear what he likes but will be shackled.)

Elsewhere in the October 24 hearing, another of the defendant’s lawyers, Kathryn Nester, spoke about her desire to shield uninvolved family members tied to the case from the intense and sometimes alarming public attention into the shooting.

open image in gallery A Utah judge ordered the release of the transcript and audio of an earlier hearing for suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson. ( Getty Images )

“I don't want the family member getting the e-mails that I'm getting right now, so we're going to try to protect that innocent family member from experiencing that,” she said.

Throughout the hearing, the lawyers showed concern about how public perception might impact the fairness of Robinson’s trial, given that “the entire world has already seen him” in a booking photo released by law enforcement.

Judge Tony Graf could also opined on the unique interest in the case, which comes in the wake of nationwide shock at the prominent conservative activist’s death.

“Whether we like it or not, this case is unique,” he said. He added that no one knows how long the trial will last, but that it could continue for a year or more.

open image in gallery Judge Tony Graf has spoken about intense public interest in the Robinson case, where ‘every member of the public could be a blogger’ ( Getty Images )

Graf also pondered how much courtroom restrictions for the media would matter, given that “every member of the public could be a blogger” in this high-profile case.

The heated atmosphere around the Robinson case could also pose a security risk, an attorney for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office warned.

Benjamin Van Noy warned that allowing Robinson to remain in his civilian clothes could mean the defendant might be able to elude capture or disguise himself, given that he allegedly changed clothes after the shooting.

“That is a real concern to the sheriff's office, that the clothing could be changed if there was commotion,” Van Noy said.

(Novak, for his part, dismissed the idea that this allegation was relevant and said Robinson wouldn’t “somehow turn into Superman, you know, by spinning around in a circle.”)

open image in gallery Kirk was fatally shot while giving a talk at Utah Valley University. ( Getty Images )

While much of the transcript was public, 246 words, or about one page, of the 83-page transcript were redacted, largely during portions of the hearing pertaining to security measures.

“The court recognizes the substantial public interest in these proceedings and has approached its review with that interest firmly in mind,” Graf said during a Monday hearing.

During the Monday hearing, Graf also said he denied a request to classify members of the media as a limited party in the case and inform news organizations of upcoming closed-door hearings. He added that there is already a process in place for the press to receive this information and to object to closures.

Robinson’s legal team has argued that, by allowing cameras in the courtroom, the judge could jeopardize the defendant’s right to a fair trial. In contrast, media outlets, as well as Kirk’s widow, have called for the trial to be televised.

Monday’s hearing, which lasted about 20 minutes, was attended by both legal teams, reporters and Robinson, who only spoke three words. When the judge asked Robinson if he was present, he could be heard saying, “Yes, your honor.”

open image in gallery Lawyers for Robinson lamented in October that because ‘the entire world has already seen’ his mugshot, it could impact his right to a fair trial ( Utah Governor's Office )

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder in the killing of Kirk, an influential conservative activist, on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10. Kirk, who was speaking to a large crowd from underneath a tent, was shot in the neck.

Robinson, who is from the southwestern part of the state, turned himself in to authorities on September 12. Officials said that DNA found on a towel wrapped around a rifle discovered near the scene matches that of Robinson.

The state has argued that he targeted Kirk for his political views.

Robinson’s family claimed that, in the past year, he became “more political and started to lean more to the left – becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” according to an indictment filed in September. His father also said that he believed the rifle found at the scene was the same weapon he had given Robinson as a gift.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Robinson, who hasn’t entered a plea yet.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 16 with a tentative preliminary hearing scheduled for May.