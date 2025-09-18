Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 71-year-old audience member present when Charlie Kirk was shot dead shouted at a police officer, “I shot him, now shoot me”, in a bid to give the real shooter more time to escape, police have said.

New police documents obtained by news outlet Fox13 allege that the man, named as George Zinn, drew police focus in the immediate aftermath of Kirk’s shooting, which led to him being charged with obstruction of justice. Authorities have also charged Zinn with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to police, Zinn told police during an interview that he used his phone to view images of child sex abuse. Officers said they found over 20 images with children between the ages of five and 12 in explicit photos.

open image in gallery George Zinn drew attention to himself in the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s shooting and says he did it to give the suspect time to escape. Zinn has been charged with obstruction and possession of imagines showing child sex abuse. ( Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office )

Politics documents say that moments after Kirk was shot in the neck in front of thousands of students at Utah State University, Zinn approached police officers shouting: “I shot him, now shoot me.” Despite no weapon being obvious, Zinn continued to claim he was the shooter, which led to his arrest.

When asked about the location of the gun by the arresting officers, Zinn refused to answer.

While being escorted from the scene in handcuffs, he again told police to “just shoot me.”

Once he was in police custody, Zinn asked for an attorney and then said he had not, in fact, shot Kirk but had made the unfounded claims “to draw attention from the real shooter”.

Zinn later made similar comments, the report said, adding he “wanted to be a martyr for the person who was shot.”

open image in gallery Zinn’s arrest at Utah State University after he falsely claimed to have shot Charlie Kirk ( Screengrab/Fox13 )

Police said dealing with Zinn delayed their response to Kirk’s shooting and took up resources needed to help with the investigation into who had actually shot the right-wing campaigner.

The following evening, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was accused of Kirk’s murder after surrendering to police.

Surveillance video from the college campus shows a figure jumping from a rooftop and fleeing the scene moments after the shooting.

The FBI said a Mauser bolt-action rifle allegedly used to kill Kirk was found near bullet casings with messages inscribed into them, including: “Hey fascist! Catch!”

A towel found wrapped around the gun, and a screwdriver, which agents found on the roof of the building, were a positive match for Robinson’s DNA, the FBI said.

Authorities have not yet determined a whole motive for the shooting, but FBI director Kash Patel said Robinson was radicalized online and subscribed to a “leftist” ideology.

The Trump administration has claimed – without presenting public evidence – that the shooting was part of an organized left-wing terror plot, and vowed on Monday to go after the groups behind it.

“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination, to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks,” said Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, who appeared on a special episode of Kirk’s podcast, which United States Vice President JD Vance hosted.