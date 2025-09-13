‘The movement my husband built will not die’: Charlie Kirk’s widow vows to continue slain activist’s work

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Kirk’s widow fought back tears as she broke her silence two days after the assassination of her husband and vowed to continue the right-wing movement he founded.

Erika Kirk spoke publicly Friday for the first time since Kirk’s killing, standing beside the empty chair where her husband would broadcast his show.

Speaking from Phoenix, Arizona, the address was streamed across the platforms of the conservative group Turning Point USA, founded by the MAGA influencer.

“If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea,” Erika Kirk said. “You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country.”

“The movement my husband built will not die,” she vowed. “It won't. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die.”

“I’ll make Turning Point the biggest thing this nation has ever seen,” the widow said, adding that the organization’s “American Comeback Tour” would continue this fall despite Kirk’s assassination.

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk breaks silence on slaying of activist ( Turning Point USA )

The next stop on the tour is less than six days away at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, according to the organization’s website.

Turning Point’s annual conference, AmericaFest, would also go ahead in December, according to Kirk’s widow.

“It will be greater than ever,” she said.

The mom, who has two young children with Kirk, said that their three-year-old daughter asked, “Where’s daddy?” when she arrived home Thursday evening after escorting her husband's casket back to Phoenix with Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on Air Force Two.

open image in gallery Erika Kirk wiped away tears as she spoke for the first time since her husband’s assassination ( Turning Point USA/YouTube )

“I said, ‘Baby, daddy loves you so much,’” she told their daughter. “‘Don’t you worry. He’s on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.’”

She became visibly emotional when she thanked President Donald Trump for his support.

“I want to thank President Trump and his incredible family,” said Erika Kirk. “Mr President, my husband loved you, and he knew that you loved him too.”

open image in gallery Vice President JD Vance, right, Second Lady Usha Vance, center, and Erika Kirk, holding a cross on a chain, deplane Air Force Two, carrying the body of Charlie Kirk ( AP )

More than 200,000 people tuned in to watch the livestream on YouTube.

Kirk met his wife, a fellow evangelical Christian, in New York City in 2018.

They were engaged the following December and married in May 2021 in her native Scottsdale, Arizona.

The appearance comes as suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, of Utah, is now in custody and expected to appear virtually in court on Tuesday.

His father told a family friend that Robinson “confessed” to the crime after confronting his son, having recognized him in photos released by the FBI and Utah Department of Safety. That family friend then informed authorities, Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox announced at a press conference.

This is a breaking story, more follows