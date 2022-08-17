Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Representative Liz Cheney says she does not have any regrets ahead of the polls closing in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat.

The most vocal critic of former president Donald Trump within the Republican Party is all but guaranteed to lose a primary challenge against Harriet Hageman. Mr Trump, along with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, have endorsed Ms Hageman.

Ms Cheney currently holds the seat that her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, held for years. But when asked about whether she regretted criticising Mr Trump, which led to House Republicans voting to remove her from leadership, Ms Cheney said that she was proud of her stance.

“ I have no regrets,” she said according to CBS News. “I feel very proud about all the work that I've done together with people of Wyoming over the last six years and really understand and recognize there's nothing more important than the defense of our Constitution. And so I'm going to continue to work and ensure that we're doing that in a way that is nonpartisan.”

Ms Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump for his role in the January 6 riot. Since then, she has continued her criticism of the former president, including in her role as vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the raid at the US Capitol.

The congresswoman also said that she would continue her involvement in politics.

“Well, look, I think today, no matter what the outcome is, is certainly the beginning of a battle that is going to continue is going to go on,” she said. “And as a country, we're facing very challenging and difficult times. We're facing a moment where our democracy really is under attack and under threat.”