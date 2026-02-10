Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Cheryl Hines appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and insisted that her husband — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr — was being misrepresented by the media as someone who "is trying to hurt people."

Hines sat down with Rogan this week for an interview that included a discussion of her husband's portrayal in non-conservative media.

“When people talk about Bobby and they want to paint him as somebody who is trying to hurt people… it’s like look at his career and who he is and what he’s accomplished," she said. “He spent a lot of time suing huge corporations because they were polluting waterways, which was hurting people, killing people, and giving people cancer.”

Hines said his legal work showed that his intentions are only to help the general public.

“So why would he spend all of his life fighting for people, fighting for individuals, and then suddenly change and want to hurt people?” she said. “It just doesn’t track.”

open image in gallery Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and his wife, actor Cheryl Hines. Hines said during a recent interview on the Joe Rogan podcast that the media was misrepresenting her husband as someone who is ‘trying to hurt people.’ ( AFP/Getty )

Despite placing the blame for her husband's reputation on the media, it is not news organizations claiming Kennedy's leadership is dangerous, but rather health experts.

In October, six former Surgeons General — who served collectively under every president since George H. W. Bush — wrote a letter published in The Washington Post warning the public that "the actions of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are endangering the health of the nation."

"Over recent months, we have watched with increasing alarm as the foundations of our nation’s public health system have been undermined. Science and expertise have taken a back seat to ideology and misinformation," they wrote. "Morale has plummeted in our health agencies, and talent is fleeing at a time when we face rising threats — from resurgent infectious diseases to worsening chronic illnesses."

The Surgeons General cited Kennedy's propensity for "advancing dangerous and discredited claims about vaccines," including the "thoroughly discredited theory that childhood vaccines cause autism" and "misinformation about the HPV vaccine," among their points of criticism.

Last fall, when Donald Trump and Kennedy trotted out their alleged findings linking Tylenol to childhood autism, medical professionals pushed back on their claims. When questioned about mothers seeking pain relief during pregnancy, Trump suggested they "tough out" their symptoms.

“Having a fever and just toughing it out is unacceptable in pregnancy,” Dr. Melissa Simon, the vice chair for research in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University, told WTTW.

She said avoiding Tylenol for pain or fever relief over autism fears "can lead to far more harm than taking Tylenol to relieve the fever."

open image in gallery Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy, Jr, and President Donald Trump claimed in 2025 that Tylenol was linked to childhoot autism and warned pregnant women away from taking the popular fever and pain reducer. Kennedy later walked back his statements, saying the link was only ‘suggestive’ and not proven ( Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images )

"The same thing with pain, toughing it out — the president nor other people who are telling women who are pregnant should just tough it out with respect to fever and pain have not been pregnant. Tylenol is considered the safest over-the-counter choice when treating either a fever or pain,” she said.

Kennedy later softened his position after initial blowback to his announcement, insisting the data were merely "suggestive" of a link.

“We’ve all said from the beginning that the causative association between Tylenol given in pregnancy … is not sufficient to say it definitely caused autism, but it is very suggestive,” he said in late October.

In Samoa, an island nation of 200,000, more than 5,700 people contracted measles, and 83 died in 2019.

The Samoan Ministry of Health cited Kennedy's visit to the island the same year and his vaccine skepticism for encouraging locals to forgo vaccines at a critical time to stop the spread.

“The Samoan incident showed us how disinformation can kill,” Dr. Paul Offit, who has followed Kennedy’s anti-vaccine activism for more than 20 years, told The Guardian. “He sowed further distrust, he jumped all over it – he met with anti-vaxxers in Samoa to promote the notion that ‘it’s not measles, it’s the vaccine’, and immunization rates dropped.”

Kennedy insists he is not anti-vaccine, but rather supports vaccines that have been rigorously vetted for safety.

open image in gallery Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez testified to Congress that she believes Department of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr was turning the health agency into a ‘rubber stamp’ for policies driven by his ideological views on vaccines ( Getty )

However, the HHS secretary in June removed all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and replaced them with his own hand-picked members.

Around the same time, former CDC Director Susan Monarez resigned and warned Congress that Kennedy was turning the health organization into a tool for enacting his ideological beliefs on the nation.

Monarez and former Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry testified that the agency had been "reduced to a rubber stamp" under Kennedy's leadership.

"Due to the secretary's actions, our nation is on track to see drastic increases in preventable diseases and declines in health," Houry said.

The Independent has requested comment from the DHHS.