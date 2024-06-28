Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Federal agencies, such as the FDA or EPA, have been crippled in enforcement and oversight after the Supreme Court ended more than 40 years of precedent.

In a 6-2 decision on Friday, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court handed down a ruling in an extraordinarily consequential case that will have intense ramifications for federal agencies and Congress.

Moving forward, agencies will need to turn to Congress to interpret how their respective industries function in ambiguous situations.

“Even when an ambiguity happens to implicate a technical matter, it does not follow that Congress has taken the power to authoritatively interpret the statute from the courts and given it to the agency,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority.

Roberts notes that today’s decision does “not call into question prior cases that relied on the Chevron framework. The holdings of those cases that specific agency actions are lawful--including the Clean Air Act holding of Chevron itself--are still subject to statutory stare decisis despite our change in interpretive methodology.”

For years, the conservative legal moment targeted the Chevron doctrine, resenting the control it gives to the executive branch over regulations. The case in Loper Bright v Relentless provided an ideal setup to overturn the landmark ruling made in Chevron v Natural Resources Inc (1984).

The Supreme Court overturned the Chevon deference - a 40 year precedent - on Friday ( Getty Images )

Chevron revolved around the interpretation of the word “source” in the 1963 Clean Air Act. The act did not define what a “source” of air pollution was, instead leaving the government to interpret that for themselves. But National Resources Inc., an environmental group, stepped in and argued that the government’s interpretation contradicted the purpose of the legislation.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court decided that when a lower court is faced with ambiguous wording, they could defer to an agency’s reasonable interpretation using a two-part test.

The opportunity to reverse Chevron arose from a lawsuit between a disgruntled fishing company and the National Marine Fisheries Service. The fishing company resented a 2020 rule that forced them to pay for government-manded observers aboard their boats to monitor for overfishing.

Believing it was unfair, the fishing company sued.

During oral arguments in January, Justice Jackson warned about the implications of reversing Chevron.

“I see Chevron as doing the very important work of helping courts stay away from policymaking,” Justice Jackson said. She was recused from deciding Loper Bright because she served on the panel that decided the case in the DC appellate court but she was allowed to participate in oral arguments.

“If we take away something like Chevron, the court will suddenly become a policymaker by majority rule or not,” Justice Jackson said at the time.

But conservative justices argued that Chevron was confusing and gave too much power to federal agencies.

Justice Elena Kagan, joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Jackson, sharply criticized her colleagues’ decision, saying, “Today’s majority has lost sight of its proper role.”

“[Chevron] has formed the backdrop against which Congress, courts, and agencies—as well as regulated parties and the public—all have operated for decades. It has been applied in thousands of judicial decisions. It has become part of the warp and woof of modern government, supporting regulatory efforts of all kinds—to name a few, keeping air and water clean, food and drugs safe, and financial markets honest,” Justice Kagan wrote.

“As to the first, this very Term presents yet another example of the Court’s resolve to roll back agency authority, despite congressional direction to the contrary.”

Loper Bright Enterprises v Raimondo and Relentless Inc v Department of Commerce are consolidated cases that disputed the precedent of the Chevron deference.