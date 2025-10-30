Illinois Governor begs ICE to pause Chicago operations over Halloween so families can celebrate without fear
Citing a recent incident where children where teargassed, Pritzker asked DHS officials to allow children to trick or treat without fear
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker appealed to Trump administration officials overseeing federal immigration operations in Chicago on Thursday, asking them to “pause” their activities to give children and families “a break” to celebrate Halloween.
Pritzker, who has been consistently pushing back against the administration’s federal presence in Illinois, told reporters that he has asked Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security to “pause all of their federal agents’ operations for the entirety of the Halloween weekend.”
“The Department of Homeland Security claims their highest priority is to protect children, so today I have to ask them, please live up to those ideals,” Pritzker said in a press conference.
“Your operation has sown fear and division and chaos among law-abiding residents in our communities. If you are unwilling to cease operations and leave our city, can we at least agree that our children should not be victims, especially on Halloween?” Pritzker asked.
Speaking directly to Gregory Bovino, the chief Border Patrol and Customs agent overseeing operations in Chicago, Pritzker said there is no “imminent threat” that should “disrupt” the holiday for trick-or-treaters – citing recent incidents in which children were present while agents dispensed teargas.
Pritzker is asking the federal law enforcement to suspend its activities from October 31 through November 2, particularly around homes, schools, hospitals, parks and other community gathering locations where Halloween celebrations are taking place.
The Independent has asked the Department of Homeland Security for comment
The operation, known as “Midway Blitz,” is part of Trump’s mass deportation agenda. Hundreds of federal agents descended upon Chicago in September to begin conducting arrests for undocumented immigrants, many of whom the administration has characterized as criminals.
The administration asserts that they are removing “the worst of the worst,” but Pritzker and other Illinois leaders refute that.
During his press conference Thursday, Pritzker gave examples of the so-called “worst of the worst” including the father of a teenager battling cancer and the parents of three children who were reportedly left alone.
“I honestly can’t even believe that I have to make this plea. This is not the America I know,” Pritzker added.
When asked about pausing the operations Thursday afternoon, Noem said the department was “absolutely not willing” to pause any enforcement, claiming it was keeping cities and children safer.
“The fact that Governor Pritzker is asking for that is shameful and I think unfortunate that he does not recognize how important the work that we do is,” Noem said.
This is a developing story, more follows
