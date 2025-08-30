Chicago mayor announces measures to ‘protect our people’ from imminent influx of federal agents on Trump’s orders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has signed an executive order to take “immediate, drastic action” to protect the city’s residents before the Trump administration deploys the military, possibly in the coming days.

After deploying National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump has threatened to target Chicago next.

Johnson laid out plans Saturday detailing how his administration would respond to any attempts by Trump to move into the city.

“We have received credible reports that we have days, not weeks before our city sees some type of militarized activity by the federal government,” Johnson warned Saturday. “It is unclear at this time what that will look like. We must take immediate, drastic action to protect our people from federal overreach.”

“We may see militarized immigration enforcement. We may also see National Guard troops. We may even see active duty military and armed vehicles in our streets,” the mayor said.

Trump previously called Chicago a “mess” and characterized it as a “killing field” as he hit out at Johnson’s leadership.

open image in gallery Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has signed an executive order to take ‘immediate, drastic action’ to protect its people ( Getty Images )

“Chicago’s a mess. You have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent. And we’ll straighten that one out probably next,” Trump threatened.

The order announced by Johnson, titled the “Protecting Chicago initiative,” instructs the city’s police not to collaborate with the military on immigration enforcement.

“This order affirms that the Chicago Police Department will not collaborate with military personnel on police patrols or civil immigration enforcement,” the mayor said. “We will not have our police officers who are working hard every single day to drive down crime, deputized to do traffic stops and checkpoints for the president.”

Chicago Police Department officers will be directed to wear uniforms and refrain from wearing masks so that citizens can “clearly distinguish them” from federal agents,” the mayor said.

open image in gallery The order, titled the Protecting Chicago initiative, instructs the city’s police not to collaborate with the military on immigration enforcement, Johnson said ( REUTERS )

“We do not want to see tanks in our streets. You do not want to see families ripped apart. We do not want grandmothers thrown into the back of unmarked vans,” Johnson said. “We don't want to see homeless Chicagoans harassed or disappeared by federal agents. We don't want to see Chicagoans arrested for sitting on their porch.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has also told Trump that the nation’s third-largest city doesn’t need or want military intervention to fight crime.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the administration had asked a military base outside Chicago for assistance with immigration operations in the city.

Border Czar Tom Homan said this week that “a large contingent” of ICE officers would be sent to Chicago, but did not say how many.

The Times estimated that around 200 homeland security officials would be sent to the Midwest city.

The administration could also federalize the Illinois National Guard and send members in, along with other branches of federal law enforcement, such as agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms.