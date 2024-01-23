Chicago suburb official suggests locals ‘sign up’ to house migrants

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A city council member in the Chicago suburb of Naperville proposed that local families who want to volunteer to house migrants should put their names on a sign-up sheet.

“I think we live in a compassionate community,” Naperville Council Member Josh McBroom said at a city council meeting on 16 January, before recommending that his staff “create a sign-up sheet for individuals that would be willing to house migrant families.”

Mr McBroom said, “We hear from people that we should do more,” adding, “We do have a very affluent community, a lot of big homes.”

Although the city council member said that he doesn’t support using taxpayer money to fund migrant aid, he sought volunteers to house migrants.

He said, “If there are people who can do that, God bless them.” The Independent has reached out the the Naperville City Council.

Chicago and its surrounding suburbs have been under strain due to the influx of asylum seekers, who have been bused from Texas to Chicago. Data shows that Texas Gov Greg Abbott has sent over 600 buses and more than 30,000 migrants to the Chicago area since August 2022.

At the end of last year, the city of Chicago implemented new rules around where buses could drop off new arrivals and what times they could do so. To circumvent these restrictions, bus companies began dropping off migrants at Metra train stations in the Chicago suburbs.

Six buses transporting asylum seekers have stopped at Naperville’s Metra station since 21 December through last week, a Naperville spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune.

At the Naperville city council meeting, Mr McBroom said that there is “increasing pressure for suburbs to do our part.” He added, “I’m hearing stories about little kids at train stations without coats on.” The Chicago cold only makes matters even worse for asylum seekers.

Last week, due to the extreme cold temperatures, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced he was pushing back the 60-day limit to evict migrants from shelters until 1 February. This is the second time the Chicago mayor extended the deadline; he previously moved the deadline to 22 January.“To be clear, we’re not evicting new arrivals out into the cold,” Mr Johnson explained, according to WTTW.