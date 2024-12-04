Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least eight U.S. telecom firms have been compromised by a Chinese hacking campaign, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The hack, which also affected dozens of other countries, is part of the ongoing and sprawling “Salt Typhoon” campaign – a cyber campaign that the U.S. believes is aimed at gaining access to prominent political figures and government officials’ communications.

“The Chinese compromised private companies exploiting vulnerabilities in their systems as part of a global Chinese campaign that’s affected dozens of countries around the world,” Anne Neuberger, deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technoloy, said.

open image in gallery Anne Neuberger, the Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, told reporters in a call on Wednesday that at least eight U.S. telecom firms were compromised ( AFP via Getty Images )

Neuberger added that officials do not believe any classified communications have been compromised thus far.

The hacking campaign is one of the largest intelligence compromises in recent U.S. history. Cyberdefense and intelligence officials have already issued guidance recommending companies increase their security measures.

So far, officials have not been able to remove the Chinese government hackers from telecommunications companies.

They have not publicly named companies but one official told NBC News that AT&T, Verizon and Lumen Technologies have been hacked.

It is unclear how many people’s phones have had their metadata stolen but officials indicated it was a large group of people – though not every cellphone in the U.S.

Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday that the hacking campaign had reached the deepest parts of the U.S. telecommunications system which could allow hackers to listen to telephone conversation or read text messages.

“This is a deeply concerning development for our national security,” Warner wrote on X.

FBI officials have recommended people looking to protect their phone communications should use end-to-end encrypted systems like WhatsApp or Signal to text or call. They also recommended implementing multi-factor authentication for social media, email and more.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…