US ‘watching’ China after reports Beijing preparing to aid Russia

The US State Department issued a stern warning to Beijing and other partners of Russia’s government on Monday after reports indicated that US officials had told Nato allies and countries in Asia that China was preparing to offer military and economic aid to Russia.

Spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the Biden administration would not “stand by” and allow countries to help Russia subvert the western-led campaign of global isolation including devastating economic sanctions that has been launched in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are watching very closely the extent to which the PRC or any other country for that matter provides any form of support...to Russia,” warned Mr Price.

“Any such support from anywhere in the world would be of great concern to us,” he continued.

The spokesman went on to say that the Biden administration had “communicated very clearly to Beijing that we will not stand by” and allow China to help Russia “compensate...for its losses”.

His remarks occurred as national security adviser Jake Sullivan was in Rome meeting with top Chinese officials about the situation and news reports indicated that the Biden administration had told foreign governments that China was preparing to assist Russia both militarily and economically. Russia’s foreign ministry has denied the report.

Mr Price declined to comment on the status of Mr Sullivan’s meeting, which he told reporters was ongoing as he stepped into the briefing.

