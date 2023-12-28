Chris Christie releases scathing attack ad against Donald Trump

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie released an ad responding to calls for him to drop out of Republican presidential primary, saying he is the only candidate willing to publicly say what many Republicans say about former president Donald Trump privately.

Mr Christie released the ad to be played in New Hampshire just weeks before the first in the nation primary begins. The former governor has campaigned heavily in the Granite State before its 23 January contest.

Mr Christie responded to criticisms that he should get out of the race, since he is preventing the consolidation of non-Trump voters.

“Really? I'm the only one saying Donald Trump is a liar,” he said. “He pits Americans against each other.”

Mr Christie also pointed to Mr Trump sending a message on Christmas criticising his enemies “looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL.” In response, Mr Christie said the twice-impeached-four-times-indicted former president poses a threat.

“He caused the riot on Capitol Hill, he’ll burn America to the ground to help himself,” he said.

Polling shows that Mr Christie is now in third in New Hampshire. A poll from Saint Anselm College Survey Center showed that he is at 12 per cent, behind former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who polls at 15 per cent; and former president Donald Trump, who polls at 44 per cent.

Mr Christie has largely run his campaign on opposing Mr Trump, arguing that he simply says what every other Republican thinks of the former president. In addition, he’s criticised his fellow Republicans in the race for not acknowledging Mr Trump’s actions.

“Every Republican leader says that in private, I'm the only one saying it in public,” he said. “What kind of President Do we want a liar or someone who's got the guts to tell the truth?”