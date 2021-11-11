Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is now openly taunting former President Donald Trump over his loss to President Joe Biden and his refusal to stop lying about it.

In an interview to be aired on this week’s episode of Axios on HBO, Mr Christie – a potential 2024 presidential candidate – said he will not back down in the face of attacks from Mr Trump, who in a statement Monday said the ex-governor “was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud”.

Mr Trump came after Mr Christie pushed back against the former president’s frequent lies about the legitimacy of the election he lost just over a year ago during an appearance at a Republican Jewish Coalition event in Las Vegas last weekend.

He told attendees that Republicans need to stop talking about the 2020 election if they want to be successful in upcoming elections in 2022 and 2024.

Speaking with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, Mr Christie said he won’t stop urging his GOP colleagues to move on and noted that he – unlike the former president – actually succeeded in his bid for reelection when he ran for a second term as the Garden State’s chief executive.

“I’m not gonna get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump, but what I will say is this: when I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60 per cent of the vote. When he ran for reelection, he lost to Joe Biden,” he said. “This is not an argument that I’ll walk away from – I think it’s much more productive to fight those policies than to fight with other Republicans.”