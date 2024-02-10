US senator Chris Coons posts selfie with ‘doppelganger’ German chancellor Olaf Scholz

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US senator Chris Coons on Friday posted a selfie with his “doppelgänger” German chancellor Olaf Scholz at the German ambassador’s residence in Washington on Thursday evening.

Mr Coons, a 60-year-old Democrat from the US state of Delaware, joined Mr Scholz for dinner along with other members of the US Congress, reported DPA. The two politicians share a striking resemblance with similar facial features, height and hairstyles.

They had previously met at last year’s World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

“Great to see my doppelgänger again,” wrote Mr Scholz on X, formerly Twitter.

“Wer ist wer? (who is who)” Mr Coons wrote on X, standing to the left in the photo.

Mr Scholz pushed for further US and European aid for Ukraine as he set off on Thursday for a visit to Washington, declaring it was time to send Russian president Vladimir Putin a “very clear signal” that the West won’t let up on supporting Kyiv.

Mr Scholz would also meet president Joe Biden. His visit comes after wartime aid for Ukraine was left hanging in the Senate as Republicans blocked a bipartisan border package that had been tied to the funding, then struggled to coalesce around a plan to salvage the aid for Kyiv.

Germany is stepping up aid for Ukraine this year, planning more than £7bn ($7.5bn) for weapons deliveries despite a domestic budget crisis.

Additional inputs from agencies